Gardaí issue public appeal for 14-year-old girl missing from Meath

14-year-old Hannah O'Brien has been reported missing.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Hannah's whereabouts, as she's been missing from Julianstown, Co. Meath since Sunday evening February 6, 2022.

Hannah is described as being 5' 3" with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen Hannah was wearing blue jeans, white hoodie, black bomber jacket and black runners.

The Gardaí and Hannah's family are very concerend for her well-being and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.