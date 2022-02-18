Gardaí issue public appeal for 14-year-old girl missing from Clondalkin

A 14-year-old girl from Clondalkin has been reported missing.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Nikita Twomey, who is missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since Monday, February 14.

Nikita were last seen on Monday night at approximately 10pm when she left Clondalkin and took a bus into Dublin city centre. She is known to frequent Cork Street/Liberites area of Dublin city centre.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height, red shoulder length hair, green eyes and has a slim build. When last seen she was wearing a black coloured Northface Jacket, black leggings, black runners and a black beanie hat.

Gardaí and Nikita's family are concerned for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.