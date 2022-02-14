Gardaí issue public appeal for 13-year-old boy missing from Carlow

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co. Carlow.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old William O'Leary, who went missing from the Carlow area on Sunday, 13th February 2022.

William is described as being 5' 5" with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue denim jeans a black North Face jacket.

The Gardaí and William's family are very concerned for his wellbeing and urge anyone with information on William’s whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.