Gardaí issue public appeal after Sligo train tragedy

by

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward after a fatal incident involving a train occurred in Sligo.

Gardaí are appealing for information following the incident which occurred on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, Co. Sligo on Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2023. 

The incident is said to have occurred at approximately 3.25pm.

A female pedestrian aged in her 40’s sadly passed away, while a second woman, aged in her 20’s, remains in Sligo University Hospital. 

The woman in her 20’s is being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination of the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to them.

In particular, Gardaí are keen to speak to passengers with information on this incident who were travelling on the Dublin to Sligo train service that arrived in Sligo at 2pm on Wednesday, June 14. 

They would also like to hear from passengers with information that were on the Dublin to Sligo service that departed from Sligo at 1pm.

Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

