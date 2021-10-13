Gardaí issue public appeal after 43-year-old woman reported missing

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43-year-old Philomena O'Connor. She was last seen in Maynooth, Co.Kildare on Tuesday, October 12 at approximately 10am.

Philomena is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Philomena was wearing jeans and a jumper.

Gardaí and Philomena’s family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.