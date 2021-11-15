Gardaí issue public appeal after 15-year-old girl reported missing

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sarah Manning who went missing from her home in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin on Thursday, 11th November 2021 at approximately 11.30am.

Sarah is described as being 5' 2" in height with a slim build. She has long brown hair and green eyes. Sarah also wears glasses. When last seen Sarah was wearing blue jeans, a black puffer jacket and black runners.

The Gardaí and Sarah's family are very concerned for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.