Gardaí issue public appeal after 13-year-old girl reported missing

A 13-year-old girl from Dundrum in Co. Dublin has been reported missing.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Julia Delmont who went missing from her home in Dundrum on Sunday afternoon, July 24, 2022.

Julia is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall with a slight build. She has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Julia was wearing grey, polka dot trousers and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on Julia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.