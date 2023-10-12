Gardaí issue missing person appeal for missing 13-year-old

Gardaí have issued a missing person alert for a Kildare teenager.

13-year-old Aideen Bagnall has been missing from her home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare since Tuesday (October 10) at around 9.30pm.

The teen was last seen in the Newbridge area on Tuesday evening, between the hours of 6.45pm and 7.30pm.

Aideen is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height. She also has a slim build, with long brown hair.

When she was last seen, the missing teen was wearing a white hoodie, a black jacket and black Converse shoes.

Aideen has been known to frequent the Dublin area. In their missing person appeal, both Gardaí and Aideen’s family have noted that they are concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has any information regarding Aideen’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.