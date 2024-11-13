Gardaí issue missing person appeal for 18-year-old Wicklow girl

An 18-year-old girl has been reported missing from Co.Wicklow.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Abbie Glynn, who is missing from Bray, Co.Wicklow since Saturday November 9, 2024.

Abbie has been described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

When the teenager was last seen, Abbie was wearing pink leggings, a pink jumper and a white head band.

Anyone with any information on Abbie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.