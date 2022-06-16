Gardaí issue appeal for missing 17-year-old from Dublin

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Dublin 8 area.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Stephen Cawley.

The teenager has been missing from the South Circular Road, Dublin 8, since Monday, June 13, 2022.

Stephen is described as being 6 foot in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts are being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.