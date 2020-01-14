Gardaí issue appeal after human remains found on Dublin street

Gardaí have launched an investigation after human body parts were found in north Dublin.

They are urging witnesses to come forward after the remains were discovered in a bag outside houses at the junction of Moatview Gardens and Moatview Drive.

The bag and remains remain at the scene pending the arrival of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who may have been in the Moatview Gardens/Drive area of Coolock or in any adjoining roads between 9.30p.m. and 10p.m. last night Monday 13th January, 2020.

In particular gardaí are seeking assistance from all road users who may have dashcam footage in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station or any garda station.