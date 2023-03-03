Gardaí investigating fatal road traffic collision in Cork

A fatal road traffic incident has occurred in Co.Cork and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic incident that took place on Thursday, March 2 on the N25 in Midleton, Co.Cork.

The collision occurred at approximately 9.15pm on the N25 near the junction of the Old Youghal Road.

A male pedestrian, a man in his 60s, has tragically passed away after receiving fatal injuries during the incident.

The road remains closed this morning between Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road with local diversions in place.

Garda Forensic Investigators will carry out a technical examination of the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. In particular, any drivers who were on the N25 between the Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road between 9pm – 9.20pm, and who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dashcam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.