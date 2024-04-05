Gardaí investigating Cork house fire after two people found dead

Gardaí in Mayfield are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of two people following a fatal house fire in Mayfield, Cork last night, Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to a house fire on Lower Glanmire Road, Mayfield at approximately 11.15pm.

The fire was brought under control by Fire Services and the bodies of a man in his 80’s and a woman in her 70’s were recovered from inside the house.

Investigating Gardaí have cordoned off the scene as they work to determine the cause of the fire.

Both of the deceased’s bodies have been transported to the Mortuary at Cork University Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Gardaí have confirmed that the Cork City Coroner has been informed, and the results of the post-mortems, along with a technical examination of the scene, will be guiding the ongoing Garda investigation.

Traffic restrictions are currently in effect at the scene on Lower Glanmire Road, with traffic reduced to one lane. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.