Gardaí express concerns for missing 65-year-old Dublin woman

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a woman from Dublin.

65-year-old Mary Mason was last seen at around 11:10am yesterday morning (Thursday, February 29) on the Marine Road in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.

Mary is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a thin build. She also has red hair and green/blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Mary was wearing a green puffer jacket, blue jeans and shoes with white soles and a zip on the heel.

Gardaí and Mary's family have both expressed concerns for her wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Mary's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.