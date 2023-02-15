SHEmazing!
Gardaí express concern for whereabouts of Dublin teenage girl

Gardaí have shared a missing person appeal for a Dublin teenager.

17-year-old Katelyn Comerford was last seen in the Dublin 8 area last week, on Thursday, February 9 at approximately 1pm.

The teenager is known to travel to Dublin city centre and the Balbriggan areas often.

Katelyn is described as being 5 feet 4 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown, shoulder length hair and blue eyes. 

When she was last seen, Katelyn was wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers and a black jacket. 

If anyone has any information on where Katelyn is, they are being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

