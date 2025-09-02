Gardaí declare 7-year-old boy ‘missing presumed dead’ in public appeal

Gardaí in Swords have launched a public appeal to help find a young boy, who they say is “missing, presumed dead”.

The Child and Family Agency (TUSLA) initially raised concerns to Gardaí about a seven-year-old boy last week (August 29).

The child’s last known residence is at The Gallery Apartments, Donabate, Co. Dublin. However, he has not been seen for several years, meaning that he would now be seven years old.

After carrying out enquiries, An Garda Síochána have now confirmed that they have been unable to locate the boy, find any information regarding his current whereabouts, or any evidence that he is currently alive.

As a result, Gardaí have now launched a public missing persons appeal, and have stated that they believe that the seven-year-old is missing, presumed dead.

Yesterday evening (September 1), investigating Gardaí took control of an area of open ground in Donabate, Co. Dublin. It will be searched later this week.

Following the launch of the public appeal, Gardaí are asking anyone who has any information in connection with this investigation to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Gardaí concluded their statement by noting that they are “not in a position to identify the boy or his family at this time”.

The public appeal comes just five days after Gardaí shared a one-year update on the “missing, presumed dead” case of Kyran Durnin.

Kyran Durnin

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth on August 30 of last year. However, the last known sighting of the boy was in or around June 2022, when he was six-years-old. As of August 2025, Kyran would now be nine years of age.

Two people, a woman and a man, were arrested last December on suspicion of Kyran’s murder, but were not charged.

Anyone with any information about Kyran’s whereabouts can contact the Garda investigation team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or through any Garda Station.