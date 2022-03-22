Gardaí continue to search for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Nikita Twomey has been missing for three weeks now.

Today, Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Nikita, who has been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since the evening of Monday, February 28.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height with a slight build. She has green eyes and short, red hair.

When last seen, Nikita was wearing a purple hooded jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face jacket, black runners and a black beanie hat.

Nikita is known to frequent locations on Cork Street and Dublin 8.

Anyone with information on Nikita's whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.