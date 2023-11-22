Gardaí confirm woman taken to hospital after shooting in Dublin

A woman has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Dublin.

The woman, who is in her 30s, presented herself to Tallaght Hospital after receiving a suspected gunshot wound yesterday evening.

Earlier this morning, Gardaí announced that they have launched an investigation into the matter.

In a statement, it was confirmed that Gardaí received reports of gunshots at around 10:10pm last night. The alarms were raised in a residential area of Jobstown, Tallaght.

Gardaí then went on to detail that the woman later attended Tallaght Hospital with a “suspected gunshot injury”.

However, it has also been shared that the woman’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. No other injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Later in the evening, Gardaí and emergency services were called to a fire at a car and a house in separate locations in the Jobstown area. It is not yet clear if the two fires are related to the earlier shooting incident.

Gardaí have since acknowledged that they have put scenes in place to allow technical examinations to be carried out.

An appeal has been launched for anyone who was in the Jobstown area between 9.30pm and 3:00am, who may have witnessed these incidents, to make themselves known to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also asking anyone with camera footage or dash cam footage to allow them access to it.

If anyone has any information surrounding these incidents, they are being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or at the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

While no arrests have been made yet for any of these incidents, investigations are ongoing.