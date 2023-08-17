Gardaí confirm two children dead after separate road accidents

Two children have tragically lost their lives following recent separate road accidents.

In Cork, a young boy died in hospital yesterday evening after being involved in an incident. The child was riding on a bicycle on the Cork Road into Carrigaline when he collided with a car.

The incident occurred at around 9:20am on Saturday (August 12). The child was transferred to hospital with serious injuries, but Gardaí confirmed this morning that he sadly did not survive. The age of the young boy is not yet known.

Gardaí have requested that any drivers with camera or dash-cam footage of the area, specifically between the hours of 9am and 9:30am on Saturday morning, should make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl lost her life last night after she was hit by a car while walking in Limerick City.

The accident occurred at around 11:40pm last night (August 16) in the Bank Place area of the city, and the teenager was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. However, Gardaí have since confirmed this morning that she later passed away in hospital.

The road at Bank Place has been closed off to road users while an investigation of the scene is carried out. Local diversions are in place, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Gardaí have asked any road users with footage or dash-cam videos of Bank Place between 11pm and 11:45pm last night to make it known to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they noted further.