Gardaí confirm death of young woman in fatal Wexford crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic accident in Co. Wexford.

At approximately 6:30am this morning (Tuesday, August 13), emergency services were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a truck, a van and a car. The incident occurred on the N25 at Barntown, Co. Wexford.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been transferred to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment for injuries. At this time, it is believed that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Emergency services are still at the scene, and it is currently preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Following the fatal crash, Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward.

Any road users who have camera footage (including dash-cam) of the incident and were travelling in the area at the time of the crash, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

If anyone has any information regarding the fatal crash, they are being asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.