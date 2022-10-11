Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 78-year-old Dublin woman

A 78-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dublin since Monday, October 10.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 78-year-old Eileen Shortt, who is missing from her home in the Kevin Street area of Dublin.

Eileen was last seen on the evening of Monday, October 10, leaving her apartment at approximately 8pm.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, with brown eyes and black hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey jacket, black trousers and was carrying a black handbag.

Eileen’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and are anxious to locate her.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Eileen is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.