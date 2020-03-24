Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 71-year-old man in Meath

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 71-year-old James Kiely, who is missing from the Kells area of Meath since March 22.

He is described as being approximately 5'11", with grey parted hair and grey stubble, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen James was wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Gardaí are very concerned for James' welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Navan on 0469 07 9930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.