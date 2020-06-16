Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 50-year-old woman

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in finding 50-year-old Margaret Chawke. She has been missing from the Dublin 2 area since March 17, 2020.

She was reported missing to Gardaí on May 25 and extensive investigations have since been carried out to locate Margaret.

She is described as having brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes. She is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre area.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Pearse Street on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.