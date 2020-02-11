Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old Dublin woman

Gardaí in Terenure have appealed for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Lorna Neary. The young woman is missing from her home in Terenure, Dublin.

Gardaí and Lorna's family are concerned for her welfare.

Lorna was last seen on the afternoon of February 5, 2020 at approximately 1p.m. when she left her home in Terenure.

She is described as being 5' 2" in height, slim build and has shoulder length blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black padded bomber jacket, black leggings and black sketcher runners.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Lorna are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 – 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.