Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 18-year-old boy

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Ciaran Dillon, who is missing from Tallaght area since March 16.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot, with brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

Gardaí are very concerned for Ciaran's welfare and would urge him to make contact with Gardaí or his family.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Tallaght on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.