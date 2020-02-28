Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old school girl

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating 16-year-old Ciara Young, who was last seen on Tuesday, February 25 2020 in Dungarvan, County Waterford.

Ciara is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, fair hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Ciara was wearing a blue school jumper, grey trousers, blue puffer jacket and black runners.

Gardaí and Ciara's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.