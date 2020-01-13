Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old in Tralee

Gardaí in Tralee have called on the public to help locate 16-year-old Elise Mulamba. The teenager was last seen in the Tralee area at approximately 1pm on Saturday, January 11 2020.

Elise is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a thin build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded jumper and dark trousers.

Gardaí believe Elise may currently be in the Cork City area and are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Elise or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.