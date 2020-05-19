Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Chantelle Doyle. The tenager has been missing from Kells, Co. Meath since May 13.

Chantelle is described as being approximately 5ft, of stocky build with long brown hair. She was wearing a white Nike cap, a black t-shirt, black cycling pants, black trainers and white socks when she was last seen.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare.

The public is urged to contact the Gardaí if they have any information on Chantelle's whereabouts.