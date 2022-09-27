Gardaí concerned for the well-being of missing Dublin woman

A 35-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dublin 17 since Thursday, September 22.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Stephanie Conaghan, who has been missing from Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, since Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Stephanie is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height and of a medium build. She had blonde hair and brown eyes.

When Stephanie was last seen, she was wearing black trousers and a purple coat.

Gardaí and Stephanie’s family are concerned for her well-being and are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information on Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Street Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.