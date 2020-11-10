Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year old-Rebecca O'Brien, who was last seen on Friday, November 6, at approximately 2pm.

The teenager was last seen in the Dublin 1 area.

Rebecca is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Rebecca's family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with any information on Rebecca's whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.