Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 17-year-old boy

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Steven Furey, who went missing from the Navan area in Co. Meath on Sunday, August 23.

Steven is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of thin build with short black hair. When last seen Steven was wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers with grey trainers.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Steven to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9079 930, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.