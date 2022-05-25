Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old Kildare girl

A 15-year-old girl from Co. Kildare has been missing now for five days.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Mary Connors who has been missing from Enfield, Co. Kildare, since Friday, May 20, 2022.

Mary is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, a dark grey top, blue jeans and grey runners.

Gardaí and Mary's family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on Mary's whereabouts to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.