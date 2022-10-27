Gardaí concerned about missing 16-year-old boy from Offaly

Gardaí have issued a public appeal concerning the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy.

16-year-old John Brooklyn O'Brien has been missing since Tuesday October 25 from Birr, Co. Offaly.

John is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with has black hair. It is not known what John was wearing when he was last seen.

It is thought that John may be in the Dublin area at this time.

If anyone has any information or knows where John is, they are being asked to contact the Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.