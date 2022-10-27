SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí concerned about missing 16-year-old boy from Offaly

by

Gardaí have issued a public appeal concerning the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy. 

16-year-old John Brooklyn O'Brien has been missing since Tuesday October 25 from Birr, Co. Offaly.

John is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with has black hair. It is not known what John was wearing when he was last seen. 

It is thought that John may be in the Dublin area at this time.

If anyone has any information or knows where John is, they are being asked to contact the Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.