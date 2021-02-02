Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 38-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Joseph Langan who has been missing from the Wellpark Road area of Galway since Tuesday, January 26.

Joseph, described as being 6ft in height, of slim build with short hair was last seen wearing a green coat, dark jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

The Gardaí are very concerned about Joseph's well-being, and urge anyone who can assist them in locating Joseph to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.