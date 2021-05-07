Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 36-year-old woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Michelle O’Riain who has been missing from the Sandymount area of Dublin since Thursday April 29, 2021.

Michelle is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a beige coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.