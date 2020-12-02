Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 32-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Zygimantas "Zygi” Cibiliovas, who is missing from the Duleek area, Co Meath, since Sunday, November 29.

Zygimantas is described as being 6’ 0” in height, with a medium build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. Zygimantas was last seen in the Drogheda area.

The Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare, and ask anyone with any information on Zygimantas’s whereabouts to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.