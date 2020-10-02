Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old Chloe Clarke who was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Tuesday, September 29 2020.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes, and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

When last seen, Chloe was wearing a wine coloured jacket, grey leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.