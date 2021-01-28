Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old Chloe Clarke who was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Wednesday, January 27.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Chloe was wearing a cream jacket and black leggings. She is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Clondalkin and Blanchardstown areas.

The Gardaí and Chloe's family are very concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.