Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old boy

Gardaí have called on the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Julian Reed, who went missing from the Castledermot area of Kildare on September 8.

He is described as being 5'4", with strawberry blonde hair, of slight build with blue eyes. It is not known what Julian was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.