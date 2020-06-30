Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí have called on the public's help in finding missing 14-year-old Tara McKay. The teenager went missing from her home in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 on Friday morning, June 26.

She is described as being 5' 5" in height, with mid-length brown hair, blue eyes and an athletic build. It is not known what Tara was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Tara’s whereabouts are asked to contact Howth Garda Station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.