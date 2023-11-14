Gardaí ask witnesses of fatal Naas Road collision to come forward

Gardaí have renewed their public appeal for any witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Naas Road on Sunday, November 12, 2023 to come forward.

The incident took place on the Naas Road in Dublin 22 at approximately 12.20am when a pedestrian getting out of his car was struck by a second car and fatally injured.

The body of the male pedestrian, aged in his 20s, was removed to Dublin City Mortuary at the time.

The driver of the first car, a man in his 20’s, and a male passenger from the second car, also in his 20’s, were taken to Tallaght and St James hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 20’s, was arrested at the time of the incident but Gardaí have since released him from custody. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Now, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and wish to speak to pedestrians who were walking on the Naas Road in the direction of the M50 Red Cow Junction and who may have witnessed this collision.

Gardaí also want to speak to any road users travelling on the Naas Road at approximately 12.20am on Sunday, November 12 in the direction of the M50 Red Cow Junction and who witnessed a red Volkswagen Golf driving in the direction of the Red Cow Junction immediately prior to the road traffic collision.

Gardaí are appealing to taxi drivers who may have collected passengers from the vicinity of the Red Cow roundabout and brought them in the direction of Ballyfermot between 12.20am – 12.30am to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Naas Road or in the Red Cow area between midnight and 12:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.