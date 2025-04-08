Gardaí ask for public’s help in tracing missing teenage girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

15-year-old Alexandra Gaskova has been reported missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24. She was last seen on Monday (April 7).

Alexandra is described as being around 5 feet 6 inches tall. She also has blue hair and a slim build.

When she was last seen, Alexandra was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black/grey converse runners.

Gardaí and Alexandra's family have both expressed concerns for her wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Alexandra's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.