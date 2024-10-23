Gardaí ask for public’s help in tracing missing nine-month-old baby

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in tracing a missing baby boy.

Nine-month-old Gracian Lupu Enache has been reported missing from his home in Dublin 1. Gracian was last seen on Monday (October 21).

Gracian has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Gracian was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardaí have stated that they believe that Gracian is in the company of a family acquaintance.

Investigating Gardaí have also noted that they are not aware of Gracian’s location at this time.

If anyone has any information on Gracian’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.