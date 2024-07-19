Gardaí ask for public’s help in tracing missing 13-year-old boy

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenager in Westmeath.

13-year-old Damien Delaney was last seen at approximately 3.40pm in Mullingar, Co.Westmeath on Tuesday (July 16).

Damien is described as being around 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Damien was wearing a grey jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.

Gardaí have also expressed concerns for Damien’s well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Damien's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.