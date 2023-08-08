SHEmazing!
Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing Dublin woman

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Dublin woman.

64-year-old Majella Flynn was last seen on Sunday (August 6) in the Rathmines area of Dublin 6.

Majella is described as being around 5 foot 7 inches in height. She also has a stocky build, as well as brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Majella was wearing a cream jumper, black and cream checkered trousers and black and white runners.

If anyone has any information regarding Majella’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

