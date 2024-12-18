Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing woman from Dublin

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a woman from Dublin.

28-year-old Hayley Dietrich has been missing from her home in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin since Monday (December 16).

Hayley is described as being around 5 feet 3 inches in height with a slight build. She also has brown hair and green eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

It is believed that Hayley is travelling in an 06D-registered black Mitsubishi Colt.

If anyone has any information regarding Hayley's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.