Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing teenage girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

14-year-old Ellen O’Connor was last seen in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Wednesday morning (April 10).

The teen is described as being around 5 foot 10 inches in height. Ellen also has a slim build, and long dyed blonde hair.

When she was last seen, Ellen was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners. She was also carrying a black Under Armour school bag.

It is believed that Ellen might be in the Ashbourne or Balbriggan areas.

If anyone has any information regarding Ellen’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.