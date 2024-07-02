Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing 32-year-old woman

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a 32-year-old woman.

Lisa O’Leary was reported missing from Ballymore, Co. Westmeath on Sunday (June 30).

Lisa was last seen in Naas, Co. Kildare, last Tuesday afternoon (June 25).

Lisa is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a slim build. She also has long black hair with brown roots, and green eyes.

Gardaí have no information on what Lisa was wearing when she was last seen.

Lisa’s loved ones believe that she might have travelled to the Dublin area last week.

Alongside her missing persons appeal, both Gardaí and Lisa’s family have expressed concern for her welfare.

If anyone has any information on Lisa’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on (090) 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.