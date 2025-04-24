Gardaí ask for public’s help as teenage boy goes missing

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage boy.

13-year-old Dan Filipache has been reported missing from his home in Nobber, Co. Meath.

Dan was last seen in Navan, Co. Meath, on Saturday (April 19) at approximately 3pm.

Dan is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, with a slim build. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Dan was wearing black shorts, a black puffer jacket and grey Nike runners.

It is believed that Dan may have travelled to the Dublin City Centre area.

Gardaí and Dan’s family have both expressed concerns for his wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Dan's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station