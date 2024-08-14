Gardaí ask for help in finding missing 14-year-old teenage girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

14-year-old Chloe McDonagh was last seen on Tuesday, August 6, at approximately 2:30pm. Chloe’s last location is Sherrard Street, Dublin 1.

Chloe is described as being around 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a slim build. She also has long light brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Chloe was wearing a black zip up top, a black jacket, black shorts and black shoes.

Gardaí have expressed concerns for her welfare.

If anyone has any information regarding Chloe's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.